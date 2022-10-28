Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out vs. Falcons

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will miss Sunday’s game at the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle injury, the team confirmed Friday.

D’Onta Foreman and rookie Raheem Blackshear will handle rushing duties when the Panthers (2-5) take on the NFC South-leading Falcons (3-4).

Hubbard, 23, sustained the injury in Sunday’s 21-3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was his first start of the season after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

Hubbard carried nine times for 63 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 10 yards against the Bucs.

He has rushed for 709 yards and six TDs in 24 games (11 starts) since the Panthers drafted him in the fourth round in 2021. Hubbard also has 28 catches for 185 yards and one score.

Foreman, 26, gained 118 yards on 15 carries and 27 yards on two receptions against Tampa Bay. He has rushed for 155 yards in seven games (no starts) this season.

Blackshear, 23, has two carries for minus-5 yards in three games.

The Panthers are in better shape on defense, with cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (ribs) and Donte Jackson (ankle) both making progress. Horn is listed as questionable and Jackson has no injury status.

Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (concussion) was a full participant in Friday’s practice and defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. returned after missing two days with an illness. Linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and safety Juston Burris (hip) are questionable to face the Falcons.

–Field Level Media