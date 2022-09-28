Panthers Christian McCaffrey (thigh) misses practice

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was held out of practice Wednesday with a thigh injury.

McCaffrey is coming off his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game. He landed on the injury report last week with an ankle issue.

Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and tight end Ian Thomas (ankle) were listed as limited Wednesday, the first practice ahead of Week 4. Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) and cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (calf) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) were also limited.

McCaffrey, 26, is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 243. He also has 10 catches for 57 yards through three games. He rushed for 108 yards in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

McCaffrey played in just 10 of a possible 33 games over the past two seasons due to ankle and shoulder issues.

–Field Level Media