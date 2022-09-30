Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey questionable vs. Cardinals

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play in this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

McCaffrey was a limited participant in practice on Friday after missing the previous two days with a thigh injury.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he was “very hopeful” that McCaffrey would be able to play on Sunday.

McCaffrey, 26, is coming off his second consecutive 100-yard performance last Sunday after he finished with 108 in Carolina’s 22-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

McCaffrey is fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 243. He also has 10 catches for 57 yards through three games.

Chuba Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman likely would split carries should McCaffrey sit out Sunday’s game against the visiting Cardinals (1-2). Hubbard has rushed four times for 28 yards this season for the Panthers (1-2), while Foreman has four carries for 14 yards.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring), defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. The three players were limited participants in Friday’s practice.

–Field Level Media