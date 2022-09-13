Panthers place returner Andre Roberts (knee) on IR

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers put Pro Bowl return specialist Andre Roberts on injured reserve Tuesday with a knee injury.

Roberts, 34, suffered a PCL sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network reported. Roberts will be sidelined at least four games but he’s expected to miss “considerable time,” the team said.

The Panthers made no immediate move to replace Roberts on the 53-man roster.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said receiver Shi Smith would likely return punts in Week 2 while running back Chuba Hubbard and receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. were options to return kicks.

Roberts returned two kicks for 35 yards and one punt for 10 yards against the Browns.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and garnered first-team All-Pro status in 2018.

Carolina is Roberts’ ninth team since being drafted in the third round in 2010 by the Arizona Cardinals.

The Panthers on Tuesday also released kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad and brought back tight end Josh Babicz.

The Panthers (0-1) visit the New York Giants (1-0) in Week 2.

–Field Level Media