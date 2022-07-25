Carolina Panthers place linebacker Shaq Thompson (knee) on PUP list

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers will give linebacker Shaq Thompson a little more time to recover from a knee procedure, placing him on the Physically Unable to Perform list, NFL Network reported.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Thompson will only be out a few weeks after a cleanup in his knee and is expected to be ready for most of training camp and the regular season.

Thompson, 28, had 104 tackles for the Panthers last season with two sacks and two interceptions in 14 games as knee issues surfaced. In 100 games with Carolina since he was a first-round draft pick (25th overall) in 2015 out of Washington, Thompson has 574 tackles, three interceptions and 11 1/2 sacks.

According to a separate NFL Network report, free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton is paying a visit to the Panthers on Monday.

Shelton, also a first-round pick out of Washington in 2015, has played seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and New York Giants. The 28-year-old has 278 career tackles with six sacks and a forced fumble in 100 games.

–Field Level Media