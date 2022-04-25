fbpx
Panthers F Ryan Lomberg suspended 1 game

Apr 24, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak (81) has blood coming down his eyebrow after fighting Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg was automatically suspended for one game Monday under the NHL’s rule of instigating in the final five minutes of a game.

Panthers coach Andrew Brunette was fined $10,000.

The incident occurred Sunday in the Panthers’ 8-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Lomberg initiated a fight with Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak with 3:36 remaining in the third period. Lomberg was sent off with a 10-minute misconduct and Brunette was ejected.

Lomberg, 27, has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) and 92 penalty minutes in 53 games this season.

–Field Level Media

