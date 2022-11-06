Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has hearing for high-sticking

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk faces a disciplinary hearing on Sunday for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

Tkachuk poked Quick in the eye in the closing seconds of the Kings’ 5-4 home win on Saturday. He drew a two-minute penalty for interference and a 10-minute game misconduct.

“Hopefully the league takes a look at it, but it’s a dirty play,” Kings defenseman Matt Roy said after the game.

It wasn’t the first run-in between Tkachuk and Quick. With 2:11 left in the second period, a goal by Tkachuk was disallowed because he made contact with Quick’s head.

Tkachuk, 24, leads the Panthers with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) and 30 penalty minutes through 12 games in his first season with Florida.

–Field Level Media