Panthers CB Donte Jackson (ankle) questionable vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the visiting Atlanta Falcons after being a full participant in the team’s last two practice sessions.

Jackson did not play a snap in Carolina’s 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals while nursing a tender ankle.

The Panthers (2-7) also listed running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle), defensive tackle Matthew Ioannidis (back) and right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) as questionable for the NFC South clash against Atlanta (4-5). Hubbard, Ioannidis and Moton were listed as full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

Carolina ruled out safety Juston Burris (concussion) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (illness) for Thursday’s game.

The Falcons ruled out starting cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring), safety Erik Harris (foot) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) for the primetime contest.

Cornell Armstrong has filled in for Terrell, who sustained the injury during Atlanta’s 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 23.

