One year after trading for Sam Darnold, Panthers can’t get rid of him without spending even more

It was just last offseason when the Carolina Panthers made a splash move, trading for Sam Darnold in an effort to improve from Teddy Bridgewater the year before. They traded a second, fourth, and sixth-round pick for a then-23-year-old quarterback who had been the third overall pick just two years ago. Needless to say, the Darnold trade was a big mistake.

Now just a year and 11 starts later, the team is once again looking for a better starting QB to head into next season with.

This year they head into the offseason in a similar spot as last year, when they had the eighth overall selection and over $30 million in cap space to spend. They proceeded to select cornerback Jaycee Horn with their first selection, ignoring the possibility of adding Mac Jones, who went to the Patriots seven selections later.

We’re not saying Horn was a bad pick, but had they selected Jones, they might be in a better position today.

Instead, if they want to move on from Darnold, they may have to spend even more trade capital just to get him off the team, according to SI’s Albert Breer. Darnold, who is heading into the last year of his contract, albeit with the additional fifth-year option the Panthers inexplicably picked up after trading for him, will pull in $18.85M in 2022.

Widely expected to be a backup, or at least not an unquestioned starter wherever he lands, it’s safe to say that $18M is far too much for his performance thus far.

Already having spent three selections on Darnold, this trade could get even more expensive yet. Because of his bloated contract in relation to his on-field production, if the Panthers are dead-set on dropping his salary from their 2022 cap, they may need to package additional draft picks to get him out the door.

It’s not an uncommon practice. Perhaps the most notable one was when the Browns took Brock Osweiler off the Texans’ hands for a second-round pick. Osweiler was owed $16 million on his contract, which the Texans didn’t want to pay anymore. Now we could see something similar from the Panthers this offseason if they’re desperate to move on from Sam Darnold.

Why would the Panthers trade Sam Darnold without a better QB?

Some fans may be wondering, why would the Panthers want to part with draft capital just to remove a player from their roster, especially when he’s likely still the best thrower on the staff. The simple answer is they probably shouldn’t rush into such a decision without knowing who their 2022 starting quarterback will be instead.

Yet, the Panthers do have the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and will likely have their choice of the very best quarterbacks available in the upcoming player selection process. This could lead to picking Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett. The latter of which once committed to coach Matt Rhule while he was still leading Temple’s program.

No matter what, Rhule knows he’s on the hot seat. Another five-win season won’t get him far. Because of this added pressure, don’t be shocked if the Panthers are the first team to draft a quarterback in April. Unless they do something even bigger over these next few weeks.

