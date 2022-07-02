Panthers’ Anthony Duclair has surgery to repair Achilles tendon

Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair underwent successful surgery to repair his Achilles tendon and is expected to return midway into the 2022-23 season, the team announced Saturday.

Duclair, coming off a career-high 31-goal season, sustained the injury during an offseason training session.

Duclair, 26, also set personal bests in assists (27) and points (58) for the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers, who set franchise records in both wins (58) and points (122) in 2021-22.

It was the second season with Florida for Duclair, who has 252 points (120 goals, 132 assists) in 470 career games with the New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ottawa Senators and Panthers.

–Field Level Media