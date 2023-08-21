Panthers agree to terms with veteran CB Troy Hill

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms over the weekend with veteran cornerback Troy Hill.

Hill, who turns 32 later this month, started 12 games for the Los Angeles Rams last season.

He previously played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley.

Hill has 334 tackles and eight interceptions in 97 games (55 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2015), Rams (2016-20, 2022) and Cleveland Browns (2021).

Undrafted out of Oregon in 2015, Hill led the NFL with two interceptions returned for touchdowns in 2020.

–Field Level Media