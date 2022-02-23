Palos set for third stint with Execration’s Dota 2 team

Aug 25, 2018; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Fans watch as Team Evil Geniuses plays Team LGD in the lower bracket final of the International Dota 2 Championships at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The championships are eSports largest annual tournament with approximately $25 million U.S. in prize money to be awarded. Dota 2 is a free 10-player online video game with two teams of players from all over the world competing against one another in each game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Jinn Marrey “Palos” Lamatao is back with Execration for a third stint, the Philippines-based Dota 2 team announced Tuesday.

Execration tweeted, “We are pleased to welcome back Palos to our team!”

Palos, a 20-year-old Philippines-born carry player, was with Execration from September 2019 to October 2020 and again from February to September last year.

In between, he had stints with Vice Esports and Neon Esports.

Execration are coming off a season in which they failed to qualify for Dota 2’s richest event, The International. They placed fourth in the direct Southeast Asian qualifying event that awarded one berth in The International and didn’t accrue enough Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points to earn a bid through that route.

So far this year, Execration placed fourth in the tier-3 QH Sports Dota Series 3 and sixth in the tier-2 DPC Southeast Asia Tour 1: Division I.

With the DPC Southeast Asia Tour 2 set to start March 16, Execration have just three players confirmed on their roster: Palos plus two other Filipinos: Mark Anthony “Bob” Urbina and Ralph Richard “RR” Penano.

