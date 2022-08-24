Pair of 2-run HRs puts Mariners past Nationals

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Mitch Haniger and Eugenio Suarez hit two-run homers and Robbie Ray pitched 6 2/3 strong innings as the Seattle Mariners notched a 4-2 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Carlos Santana had two hits as the Mariners halted a two-game slide.

Washington has lost three straight games, scoring just four total runs. The Nationals had five hits.

Ray (10-8) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Washington’s Joey Meneses led off the frame with a homer to center. The ball traveled 410 feet and cleared the leap of Julio Rodriguez.

Ray allowed one run, two hits, two walks and struck out seven while winning for the sixth time in his past eight decisions.

Ray allowed just two baserunners over the first six innings. He walked Alex Call in the fourth — then picked him off — and Cesar Hernandez in the fifth.

Andres Munoz recoded the final out of the seventh, Erik Swanson gave up one hit in the eighth and Paul Sewald finished up for his 16th save. Sewald allowed a leadoff double to Meneses to end his club-record-tying streak of not allowing a hit in 10 straight appearances.

Lane Thomas poked an RBI single to right with two outs to bring the Nationals within two. Sewald then struck out Hernandez to end it.

Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde (5-8) allowed two runs and three hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked one in an 81-pitch effort.

It was Fedde’s first outing since July 24 due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Haniger’s blast gave Seattle a 2-0 lead in the fourth.

Jesse Winker reached on an infield single to start the fourth when Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams was unable to cleanly field his grounder up the middle. Fedde then fell behind 2-0 before Haniger unloaded on a sinker and sent it 392 feet into the stands in left for his sixth homer of the season.

Meneses’ sixth blast of the season cut Washington’s deficit in half. Two outs later, Lane Thomas reached on an infield single to end Ray’s night and Munoz entered and struck out Hernandez to conclude the inning.

Santana led off the Seattle seventh with a single and Suarez followed with a 430-foot rocket to left off Steve Cishek to make it 4-1. It was his 23rd homer of the campaign.

