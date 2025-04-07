UConn’s Paige Bueckers does little to quiet rumors she’ll avoid being Dallas Wings No. 1 pick in WNBA Draft

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Before she helped the UConn Huskies win another women’s college basketball championship, top star Paige Bueckers did little to quiet recent rumors she does not want to be the taken first overall by the Dallas Wings in the WNBA Draft.

After Caitlin Clark took women’s college basketball by storm the last two years, the sport looked high and low for the next big thing. And while no one player was able to capture the hearts and minds of fans like Clark during the 2024-25 season, several stepped up to fill the void. One of the most notable was Connecticut star Paige Bueckers.

She was the top star on a team that went 37-3. And stormed through the NCAA Tournament en route to a dominant win over South Carolina in Sunday’s national championship game. It is a big reason why the Huskies guard is viewed as the top prospect in the upcoming WNBA Draft. However, there have been recent rumors that Bueckers is not keen on the idea of being selected by the Dallas Wings.

Paige Bueckers gives weak answer to recent Dallas Wings and WNBA Draft rumors

When she was asked about the speculation ahead of next week’s event, the UConn’s star didn’t give Wings fans reasons to believe she is excited about playing in Dallas.

“I don’t know. The reports are the reports. People write stories, and it’s whatever,” she said when asked about the rumors before Sunday’s title game [h/t WFAA]. “Honestly, I’m not really worried about that at the moment. I’m just worried about being here, being present with the team, and trying to get better every single day. So whatever the future may hold, it’s only in God’s hands.”

She certainly did not talk ill of the Wings and Dallas. But she didn’t make it seem like she’s happy to play for them or any team in the growing league. Or is looking forward to continuing her career at the next level. While it has not happened in the WNBA, the NFL has seen legends like John Elway and Eli Manning find ways to avoid being drafted by certain teams in the years they entered the event.

