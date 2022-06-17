Padres send Joe Musgrove to COVID-IL, activate Mike Clevinger

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres activated right-hander Mike Clevinger from the COVID-related injury list and sent fellow right-hander Joe Musgrove to the COVID-IL.

Clevinger, who missed a week, will be available out of the Padres’ bullpen this weekend before the team decides when to slot him back into the starting rotation. He is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in four starts this season.

Musgrove has enjoyed a terrific start to his second season in San Diego. He is 8-0 with a 1.59 ERA in 12 starts.

The Padres also promoted right-hander Reiss Knehr from Triple-A El Paso and optioned right-hander Kyle Tyler. The team transferred first baseman-outfielder Matt Beaty to the 60-day injured list.

–Field Level Media