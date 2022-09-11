Padres reinstate Craig Stammen to reinforce bullpen

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres reinforced their bullpen for a late-season playoff push, activating right-hander Craig Stammen from the 60-day injured list.

The move to add Stammen (shoulder) comes one day after right-hander Pierce Johnson also was reinstated from the 60-day IL. The Padres entered Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 77-63 record and in possession of one of the three wild-card spots in the National League.

In corresponding moves to add Stammen to the active roster, right-hander Nabil Crissmatt was optioned to Triple-A El Paso, while right-hander Tayler Scott was designated for assignment.

Stammen, 38, was 1-1 with a 3.34 ERA in 27 appearances before he went on the IL with shoulder inflammation. Over 13 major league seasons, he is 55-43 with a 3.61 ERA in 556 appearances (42 starts). He has six career saves.

Crismatt, 27, was 5-2 with a 2.98 ERA in 49 appearances (one start) this season. Scott, 30, had a 6.75 ERA in eight appearances with San Diego this season.

