Padres recall C.J. Abrams with Manny Machado ailing

After getting his first taste in the major leagues earlier this season, the San Diego Padres placed shortstop C.J. Abrams back on the active roster as third baseman Manny Machado deals with a sprained left ankle.

The Padres still have not placed Machado on the injured list, with Abrams taking the roster spot of right-hander Reiss Knehr, who was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Abrams is set to start at shortstop at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, while Ha-Seong Kim moves to third base.

Abrams, the former No. 6 overall draft pick in 2019, played 20 games for the Padres earlier this season, batting .182 with one home run and four RBIs. The 21-year-old was sent down to Triple-A where he batted .314 in 30 games with an .871 OPS and had seven home runs with 28 RBIs.

Knehr, 25, did not give up a run in two appearances (6 2/3 innings) this season. By sending Knehr down, the Padres are now at the required 13-man pitching staff.

Machado, 29, was injured when he slipped over the first base bag in Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. The five-time All-Star is batting .328 with a .945 OPS and 12 home runs with 46 RBIs.

