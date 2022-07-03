Padres rally against Dodgers to avoid sweep

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Voit, Eric Hosmer and Ha-Seong Kim all drove in ninth-inning runs as the visiting San Diego Padres rallied for a 4-2 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles to avoid a four-game series sweep.

The Padres were two outs away from leaving Los Angeles empty handed when they came back to earn just their second victory in the last eight games.

San Diego rookie left-hander MacKenzie Gore settled down from a shaky start to give up one run on five hits over 5 2/3 innings with four walks and three strikeouts. Nick Martinez (3-3) added 2 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win.

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings for the Dodgers to rebound from a start at Colorado in which he gave up a season-high six runs. The left-hander gave up just four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Down 1-0 in the ninth, the Padres stormed back against Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel after Jake Cronenworth hit a line drive off the back of Kimbrel’s right shoulder with one out. Kimbrel (1-4) remained in the game but gave up a game-tying double off the top of the left-field fence to Voit.

Hosmer followed with a go-ahead RBI single before Kimbrel was replaced by Yency Almonte. With two outs, Kim hit a two-run home run to left field, his fifth of the season.

The Dodgers looked like they were about to pour it on early. Mookie Betts, who missed the previous 15 games with a cracked right rib, doubled to lead off the bottom of the first. Trea Turner brought him home with a double of his own, giving Los Angeles the lead on Gore’s sixth pitch.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in the opening inning before Gore struck out Trayce Thompson to end the threat. Los Angeles had another scoring chance in the fourth, but Betts was thrown out at home plate by Jurickson Profar after a Freddie Freeman single to left.

The Dodgers put two aboard in the ninth against Padres left-hander Taylor Rogers with Freeman at the plate as the tying run. But they only got a sacrifice fly from Freeman, and Rogers went on to earn his 23rd save.

–Field Level Media