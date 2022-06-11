Padres put pitchers Mike Clevinger, Adrian Morejon on COVID IL

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres placed right-hander Mike Clevinger and left-hander Adrian Morejon on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday.

The Padres recalled left-hander Ray Kerr and right-hander Reiss Knehr from Triple-A El Paso. Also, the team recalled outfielder Brent Rooker from the Triple-A club as the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

Clevinger, who was scratched from his scheduled start in the first game on Saturday, is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in four starts this season. The 31-year-old owns a 45-23 record with a 3.19 ERA in 109 career appearances (96 starts) with the Cleveland franchise (2016-20) and San Diego.

Morejon, 23, didn’t allow a hit in two scoreless innings of relief in his lone appearance in 2022 with the Padres.

Kerr, 27, is 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 16 relief appearances this season with El Paso.

Knehr, 25, owns a 3-4 record with a 7.84 ERA in 12 appearances (10 starts) in 2022 with the Chihuahuas.

Rooker, 27, is batting .236 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 29 games this season with El Paso.

–Field Level Media