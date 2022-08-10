Padres blow late lead, beat Giants on Manny Machado’s walk-off HR

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado hit a three-run, walk-off homer off San Francisco reliever Tyler Rogers on Tuesday night to give the Padres a 7-4 win over the visiting Giants.

In the top of the ninth, the Giants scored three runs off Josh Hader to tie the score 4-4 in the left-hander’s first save opportunity since being acquired in a trade with Milwaukee.

Jurickson Profar, who made a run-saving catch in left in the top of the ninth inning, singled with one out in the bottom of the inning and moved to second when Juan Soto reached on catcher’s interference.

Machado then launched his 20th homer deep into the stands in left against Rogers (2-4) for the ninth walk-off hit of his career. The win snapped the Padres’ five-game losing streak and was their ninth walk-off win of the season.

In the top of the ninth, Hader issued bases-loaded walks to Wynns and Brandon Belt around a strikeout of J.D. Davis. The tying run scored on LaMonte Wade Jr.’s sacrifice liner to left — a diving catch by Profar that saved more runs from scoring.

Tim Hill (3-0) registered the final out of the ninth to earn the win.

Wade hit a two-out homer in the first off Padres starter Joe Musgrove to give the Giants a quick 1-0 lead.

The recently acquired Soto hit a game-tying home run in the fourth for his first blast as a Padre. Soto’s 22nd homer of the season ended a run of 26 straight scoreless innings for San Diego.

Soto then opened the Padres sixth with a double into the right field corner and moved to third on a single by Machado. Josh Bell put the Padres ahead with a single to center and Jake Cronenworth had a sacrifice fly to center later in the frame to drive in Machado to make it 3-1.

Giants starter Alex Cobb allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. Musgrove held the Giants to a run on six hits, no walks and a hit batter in seven innings.

–Field Level Media