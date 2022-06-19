Padres third baseman Manny Machado exits with ankle injury

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado departed Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies in with an apparent left ankle injury.

Machado was injured while running out a dribbler in his first-inning at-bat. He was out in a close play and stepped on first base with his left foot and awkwardly slid on the top of the bag and then badly rolled the ankle on his first step on the dirt.

Machado walked off the field with assistance but didn’t appear to be able to put much weight on the leg.

Machado is a leading National League MVP candidate, batting .328 with 12 homers and 46 RBIs in 66 games.

Sergio Alcantara replaced Machado at third base.

–Field Level Media