Green Bay Packers Sammy Watkins cleared to practice

Credit: Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers Sammy Watkins practiced Friday after being removed from the non-football injury list.

The 29-year-old veteran missed the first two practices of training camp with a hamstring injury.

Watkins signed a one-year contract in April worth $1.85 million with just $350,000 guaranteed.

He had 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown in 13 games (nine starts) for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

A first-round pick (fourth overall) by Buffalo in 2014, Watkins has 348 receptions for 5,059 yards and 34 scores in 99 games (91 starts) with the Bills (2014-16), Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City Chiefs (2018-20) and Ravens.

–Field Level Media