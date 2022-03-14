Packers sign LB Preston Smith to four-year extension

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith (91) celebrates sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion (14) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-WisconsinApc Packvsvikings 0102220630djp

Green Bay Packers linebacker Preston Smith signed a four-year contract extension that reportedly comes with a chance to make $71 million over the next five seasons.

Smith signed the deal Monday as the Packers work to reduce their salary-cap burden for 2022.

Multiple reports pegged the value of the four-year extension, tacked on to the final year of his current deal, at $52.5 million, and $65 million over the length of the five-year contract. With incentives, Smith could earn $71 million.

Smith, 29, had 9.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2021 and has 49.5 career sacks in seven seasons.

He played for the Washington franchse from 2015-18 before joining the Packers.

–Field Level Media