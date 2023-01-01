Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson active vs. Vikings

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson is listed as active for Sunday’s game versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings.

Watson initially was listed as questionable for the game due to a hip injury that forced him to sit out the entire second half of last week’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

While Watson is active for Sunday’s game, the Packers (7-8) listed the following players as inactive: cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, running back Tyler Goodson, linebacker Krys Barnes, tackles Rasheed Walker and Caleb Jones, wide receiver Bo Melton and defensive lineman Jonathan Ford.

The Vikings (12-3), in turn, listed cornerback Kalon Barnes, running back Ty Chandler, linebacker Luiji Vilain, center Garrett Bradbury, offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and defensive lineman James Lynch and Ross Blacklock as inactive.

–Field Level Media