Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones left Sunday’s game in Chicago with a shin injury.

The team announced in the second quarter that Jones was questionable to return.

He rushed four times for 4 yards and caught three passes for 20 yards before going to the locker room.

Jones, who turned 28 on Friday, entered the game with 1,125 yards from scrimmage and six TDs this season.

–Field Level Media