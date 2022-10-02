Packers QB Aaron Rodgers throws 500th career TD

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw his 500th career touchdown pass on Sunday night during Green Bay’s game against the visiting New England Patriots.

Rodgers became the fifth quarterback in NFL history to accomplish the feat, which includes touchdown passes in both the regular season and playoffs. Tom Brady (713 TD passes), Drew Brees (608), Peyton Manning (579) and Brett Favre (552) are the other four quarterbacks to reach the 500-touchdown mark.

The milestone strike came in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, as Rodgers connected with Romeo Doubs for a 13-yard score.

It took the 38-year-old Rodgers 239 games (231 starts) to hit the milestone.

–Field Level Media