Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (oblique) exits game vs. Eagles

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers headed to the locker room with an oblique injury with 2:03 left in the third quarter of Green Bay’s game against the host Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Rodgers was grimacing in pain before leaving with the trainers, who had examined his ribs following Green Bay’s first possession of the second half.

Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions before leaving the game with the Eagles leading 34-23.

He is questionable to return.

Rodgers, the four-time league MVP, has been playing most of the season with a broken right thumb. He entered Sunday having completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,542 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

