Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heads long list of DNPs Wednesday

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his top offensive linemen headlined a lengthy list of Green Bay Packers who did not practice with the team on Wednesday.

Two days after coach Matt LaFleur called for Green Bay to lean into a mindset of working out of a losing streak that stands at five games, Rodgers, guard Elgton Jenkins, left tackle David Bakhtiari, wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Romeo Doubs, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Shemar Jean-Charles, inside linebacker Krys Barnes and outside linebackers Rashan Gary and De’Vondre Campbell were all DNPs for the Packers (3-6).

LaFleur said the practice was more of a light workout focused on “above the neck” and mental reps because of the state of the injury report.

“It’s football,” LaFleur said, adding he won’t make excuses. “We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves.”

LaFleur said the uncertainty with injuries to a number of starters could stretch a number of days, which impacts their preparation for former Packers coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2).

“I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily extra work. You’re very intentional on who you ask to do what,” LaFleur said. “You could potentially simplify some things in certain areas — if that’s what you think gives you the best chance to win. Injuries are a part of this game. You’ve got to be able to adapt, and you’ve got to be able to adjust.”

There was some good news. Running back Aaron Jones practiced after leaving Sunday’s loss at Detroit with a knee injury, as did wide receiver Christian Watson (shoulder).

LaFleur worked under Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and understands the challenges the Cowboys bring with linebacker Micah Parsons, who has 8.0 of the team’s 33 sacks.

“He’s a game-wrecker,” LaFleur said. “You’ve got to give Dan a ton of credit in terms of the style of defense he’s playing right now. That’s not what it was in Atlanta. That’s not what it was in Seattle. … It’s a highly disruptive defense, a very physical defense. They do a great job of taking the ball away.”

–Field Level Media