Packers place cornerback Eric Stokes (knee, ankle) on IR

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers placed cornerback Eric Stokes on injured reserve Saturday.

The move comes six days after Stokes sustained knee and ankle injuries to his right leg during a 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Stokes will miss at least four games but also is expected to undergo surgery for at least one of the injuries.

Green Bay signed cornerback Corey Ballentine off the practice squad to fill the roster opening.

The Packers also elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed from the practice squad in case Mason Crosby (back) isn’t able to kick on Sunday.

Stokes, 23, was a first-round pick (29th overall) in 2021. He has 26 tackles in nine games this season.

–Field Level Media