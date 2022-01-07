Packers LT David Bakhtiari completes practice, could play vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12), offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) and head coach Matt LeFleur against the New York Jets during their preseason football game on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-WisconsinApc Packers Vs Jets 1027 082121wag

Left tackle David Bakhtiari completed a full practice with the Packers on Friday and could play in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the host Detroit Lions, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Bakhtiari hasn’t played this season and the team wasn’t confident he would be cleared before the playoffs after undergoing a scope on his sore knee on Nov. 23. A two-time All-Pro, Bakhtiari was replaced by guard Elgton Jenkins. But Jenkins is out due to a season-ending ACL tear in Green Bay’s 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 21.

LaFleur said the Packers want to see how Bakhtiari feels Saturday before deciding his status versus the Lions.

Also questionable is running back Aaron Jones, a limited practice participant all week due to a knee injury.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander participated in the practice but was ruled out. Alexander is working his way back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

–Field Level Media