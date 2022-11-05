fbpx
Published November 5, 2022

Packers activate LB Krys Barnes from IR

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and linebacker Tipa Galeai (40) react with linebacker Krys Barnes (51) who was injured against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday.

Barnes, 24, landed on IR on Sept. 13 after being carted off the field with a high ankle sprain in the season-opening loss at Minnesota.

Barnes has posted 161 tackles, two sacks, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries in 30 games (23 starts) since signing with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The Packers (3-5) bring a four-game losing streak into Sunday’s game against the host Detroit Lions (1-6).

–Field Level Media

