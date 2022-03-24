Pacers coach Rick Carlisle (personal) to miss road trip

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle will miss the team’s upcoming two-game road trip for personal reasons.

The team announced Thursday that Lloyd Pierce will be acting head coach Thursday night at Memphis and Saturday at Toronto.

No other details were provided by the club.

The Pacers (25-48) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Carlisle, 62, is in his first season back as the Pacers’ coach after a 13-year stint at Dallas. He was the head coach of the Pacers from 2003-07. He has a career mark of 861-737 with one NBA championship (2011).

–Field Level Media