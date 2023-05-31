Own goal lifts Union over Charlotte FC

Credit: Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

The host Philadelphia Union took advantage of an own goal in the 70th minute to post a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC on Wednesday in Chester, Pa. The Union (8-4-3, 27 points) earned their third win in a row and extended their unbeaten streak to eight games (6-0-2). They improved to 5-1-2 at home. Charlotte FC (6-7-3, 21 points) entered the game with four wins in their last five games. The Union got the game’s lone goal after Daniel Gazdag headed a shot off the post. The ball deflected off Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina and into the net for an own goal. Charlotte FC generated corner kicks in the 88th and 89th minute but couldn’t convert. Following seven minutes of stoppage time, the Union came away with three points. Kahlina and Union goalie Andre Blake were each credited with two saves. Philadelphia’s Julian Carranza broke free in the 20th minute and appeared to be taken down in the box by Nathan Byrne. No whistle blew, and it was ruled a goal kick for Charlotte FC. Charlotte FC’s Justin Meram fired a shot wide left in the 21st minute from about 15 yards out. In the 25th minute, the Union’s Kai Wagner ripped a right-footed shot from the corner of the box and the ball landed just wide of the far post. Mikael Uhre appeared to have given the Union a 1-0 in the 34th minute, but he was deemed to be offsides after a video review. Charlotte’s Kerwin Vargas took a strong left-footed shot from the right side of the box in the 36th minute, and it was deflected out for a corner kick. The Union were able to clear the corner and the teams went into their locker rooms scoreless at halftime. Vargas had another terrific scoring chance in the 57th minute, but his shot ricocheted off a Union defender for another corner kick. Philadelphia’s Jakob Glesnes hit a shot from about 25 yards out in the 64th minute, but Kahlina was in position to make the save. –Field Level Media