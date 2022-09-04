Outlaws claim berth in Summer Showdown tournament

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Outlaws swept a match on Saturday to clinch a berth in the upper-bracket quarterfinals for the Overwatch League 2022 Summer Showdown tournament starting next week.

Also posting wins during qualifying were the Florida Mayhem and the Boston Uprising.

Qualifying concludes on Sunday, with the top four teams from the East and the top eight from the West advancing to the $330,000 Summer Showdown starting on Sept. 8.

The Outlaws swept the Washington Justice, winning 2-0 on Busan-Uat, 1-0 on Paraiso and 2-1 on Junkertown.

The Mayhem also won their match in a sweep, shutting out the Paris Eternal. It began with a 2-0 victory on Lijiang Tower, continued 1-0 on Midtown and concluded 1-0 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar.

The Uprising went the distance and had to stage a big comeback to defeat the Vancouver Titans, who fell into a tie for fifth place in the qualifying standings. The Titans won the first two maps, Lijiang Tower (2-0) and Midtown (1-0).

But the Uprising roared back, winning 2-1 on Dorado, 1-0 on Colosseo and 2-1 on Nepal.

Sunday’s qualifiers:

East Region

–Philadelphia Fusion vs. Hangzhou Spark

–Seoul Dynasty vs. Shanghai Dragons

West Region

–London Spitfire vs. Toronto Defiant

–Florida Mayhem vs. New York Excelsior

West

1. Dallas Fuel, 6-0, +11, 6 points

2. San Francisco Shock, 5-1, +10, 5

3. Toronto Defiant 4-1, +6, 4

4. Houston Outlaws, 3-2, +4, 4

T5. Vancouver Titans, 3-3, +2, 3

T5. Washington Justice, 3-3, +2, 3

7. London Spitfire, 2-3, +1, 2

8. Los Angeles Gladiators, 2-4, 0, 2

T9. Atlanta Reign, 2-4, -3, 2

T9. Florida Mayhem, 2-3, -3, 2

11. New York Excelsior, 2-3, -5, 2

12. Boston Uprising, 2-4, -8, 1

13. Paris Eternal, 0-6, -17, 0

East

1. Shanghai Dragons, 5-0, +14, 5

2. Seoul Dynasty, 5-0, +13, 5

3. Guangzhou Charge, 4-2, +1, 4

4. Chengdu Hunters, 2-4, -5, 2

5. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-4, -6, 1

6. Hangzhou Spark, 1-4, -8, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 1-5, -9, 1

–Field Level Media