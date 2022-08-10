Outlaws add support Lep, tank Doge

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Outlaws added a pair of new players for the remainder of the season Wednesday, signing Tomas “Doge” Kongsore of Denmark and American-Argentine Joseph “Lep” Cambriani.

The moves are pending league approval. Houston does not plan to make any cuts, tweeting that it will use an eight-person roster going forward.

Lep is a main support who has played for a number of teams since 2019, most recently Pirates in Pyjamas since July 11.

Doge is a main tank whose last two stints came with 01 esports in October-November 2021 and April-July 2022. Both Lep and Doge will be making their Overwatch League debuts with the Outlaws.

The signings came one day before Houston is scheduled to face the New York Excelsior Thursday on the first day of OWL Summer Showdown qualifiers.

–Field Level Media