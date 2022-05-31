‘Out of excuses’: Derek Jeter now on social media

Credit: ALEX COOPER / OBSERVER-DISPATCH via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Three months after stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, Derek Jeter has a new interest: social media.

On Tuesday, Jeter launched Twitter and Instagram accounts, his first foray into social media. He was an immediate hit, approaching 100,000 followers on both platforms within the first few hours.

The legendary New York Yankees captain listed himself in his online bio this way: “Sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls. HOF Class of 2020.”

In his first Twitter post, he addressed a tweet from a fan from Dec. 9, 2014, a few months after Jeter’s retirement, that said: “Derek Jeter has no excuse not to have a Twitter account by now.”

Jeter’s first tweet: “Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses.”

On Instagram, the Hall of Fame member posted a video that gave a bit more insight as to why he is jumping into social media now.

“I’m about to start a busy summer, so I thought, hey, why not add a little more craziness and dive right in here,” Jeter, 47, said. “Now, what all will I be posting? I guess time will tell, but I am looking forward to sharing with you some of the projects I have on the way, give you a taste of what makes Miami home. I’m (going to) highlight the really special work we’re doing at the Turn 2 foundation and more. But, take it easy on me. I’m new to this.”

Jeter’s handle on both Twitter and Instagram is @derekjeter.

–Field Level Media