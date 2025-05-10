Indian Premier League, the world’s biggest cricket league, suspends play due to intensifying India-Pakistan conflict

Credit: Andy Marlin-Imagn Images

The world’s most popular cricket league, the Indian Premier League, has halted operations over concerns from the intensifying conflict between India and Pakistan.

While it may not be on the radar of many sports fans in the Western hemisphere, cricket is hugely popular in certain parts of the world. And what the United Kingdom is to golf, India is to this beloved sport. However, this week, The Athletic reported that the game’s biggest league — the Indian Premier League — will halt play for at least a week due to some huge concerns in the region.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week,” a statement from the BCCI revealed. “… The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders. Following the representations from most of the franchises. Who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors, and fans.

“While the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders.”

Conflict between India and Pakistan took a worrisome turn in April

Earlier this week, the decades-long issues between India and its neighbor, Pakistan, escalated in a major way. After the former conducted missile strikes into Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The strikes were retaliation for a deadly attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 civilians. The two nations have clashed since the 40s over who should control Kashmir.

The TATA IPL tournament still has 16 games to be completed, with the final scheduled for May 25. The BCCI moved a May 11 match between Punjab and Mumbai from Dharamshala to the city of Ahmedabad, over “logistical challenges”. Dharamshala is in a region of India that borders Kashmir.

There is a real chance the suspension is just one week. It was revealed that the two countries agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday.

Three years ago, the Indian Premier League sold its TV rights to Star Sports and Viacom18 for a whopping $6.2 billion. In 2023, the league final between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was live-streamed by a record 32 million people.