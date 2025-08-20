Professional sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB are as popular as ever. Yet, not every fan of those leagues is happy. Quite a few fanbases hate the individuals who own their favorite teams. But who are the worst of the worst when it comes to the heads of North American sports franchises?

We look to answer that question with our rundown of the 10 worst owners in sports right now.

Bob Nutting, Pittsburgh Pirates

For a long time, Athletics boss John Fisher was the most reviled owner in MLB. However, Pirates owner Bob Nutting has given him a run for his money in recent years. Similar to Fisher, he is willing to put very little investment into the team ($87 million payroll in 2025) while gladly banking revenue-sharing money each year. He has, arguably, the best pitcher in baseball on his team — Paul Skenes — and is doing nothing to try and build a winner around the young star.

Pittsburgh Pirates record (2020-25): 328-487

Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys

On the surface, it seems like long-time Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is doing a phenomenal job. They are the most valuable team in the NFL, and they recently won 12 games in three straight seasons. However, unlike most owners who hire more capable individuals to handle roster management, Jones is also the Cowboys’ GM. And he has made a boatload of questionable decisions in his years overseeing the roster. He also turns re-signing top stars into an arduous task. And added a new chapter to that history with the ongoing contract drama with his best player right now, Micah Parsons.

Dallas Cowboys record (2020-25): 49-35

James Dolan, New York Knicks and New York Rangers

Knicks fans have loathed owner James Dolan for a couple of decades. Rangers fans don’t have much issue with him because he doesn’t care about hockey. However, he loves basketball and likes sticking his nose into major team decisions. The most recent was being the driving force behind firing head coach Tom Thibodeau this year. Despite posting the fourth most wins in team history, making three trips to the playoffs, and getting the team to the East Finals this spring.

John Fisher, Athletics

The Athletics were one of the sport’s great franchises in the previous century. And in the 2000s, there were even huge seasons — due to the genius of Billy Beane — while John Fisher was the owner. However, those successful seasons were never from Fisher helping to bring a title to Oakland. A’s fans have long hated him for his lack of spending on the team and their stadium. However, he hit a new low when he decided to take one of the few pro sports teams still in Oakland out of the city to go make more money in Las Vegas.

Athletics record (2020-25): 357-477

Jimmy Haslam, Cleveland Browns

Since taking over as Browns owner in 2012, Jimmy Haslam has overseen a franchise that is a consistent loser and has hired seven different head coaches. He further soured Cleveland fans when he not only traded for disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022, but gave him a fully guaranteed $230 million deal. If Watson was as good as he was in Houston, it would be fine, but the one-time star has been a disaster for the Browns. On and off the field.

Cleveland Browns record (2020-25): 40-44

Woody Johnson, New York Jets

Since Woody Johnson took over as owner in 2000, the New York Jets have had only five seasons with double-digit wins. During that time, they have had 14 losing years and made the playoffs just six times. The Jets have always had a rough history, but it has gotten worse with Johnson overseeing the franchise.

The revelation that he let his teenage sons sit in on team meetings in recent years and give him player advice based on Madden ratings added more fuel to the hate Gang Green fans have for him.

New York Jets record (2020-25): 25-59

Monfort Brothers, Colorado Rockies

The Monfort brothers have owned the Rockies for a few decades, and the team has descended further and further into being a laughingstock. While they aren’t cheap skates like the Pirates and Athletics’ owners, their executives have misused their money.

Furthermore, loyalty is usually a positive character trait. However, their devotion to manager Bud Black over the last nine years, despite some awful seasons, has made fans wonder if they even watch the team they own.

Colorado Rockies record (2020-25): 324-511

Jerry Reinsdorf, Chicago Bulls and White Sox

If not for the Bulls dynasty teams of the 1990s, Jerry Reinsdorf would be looked at much differently as an owner. His NBA team has given him some good runs as a team boss. However, his time as an owner of a baseball team has been miserable. During this century, the Sox did win their third title, but overall, the club has reached the playoffs just four times. And they hit a new low when they broke the modern record for most losses in a season with 121 in 2024.

Mark Davis, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are one of the most popular franchises in the NFL. However, it isn’t from a bunch of winning they’ve done with Mark Davis as owner over the last decade. They have reached the playoffs just twice in that time and are now on their seventh coach since 2015. Davis arguing with an unhappy fan at a game in 2024 was a recent low point for the Las Vegas boss.

Las Vegas Raiders record (2020-25): 36-48

Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars

Shahid Khan is what the NFL and other leagues need more of. Owners of color. However, his run as the Jaguars boss has been forgettable. They’ve had just three winning seasons since he took over in 2012 and have six last-place finishes. He was behind the disastrous hiring of college football great Urban Meyer, and has hired and fired seven different coaches during his tenure.

Jacksonville Jaguars record (2020-25): 26-58

