Orlando Pride coaches on leave pending investigation

Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Pride placed head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene on administrative leave, effective immediately, the team announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the Pride said the move comes at the recommendation of the joint investigative team of the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association. The results of the investigation will determine the status of Cromwell and Greene moving forward.

“Providing a respectful environment and adhering to all league policies are of the utmost priority for the Pride,” the news release said. “The club is committed to fully cooperating with the joint investigative team through the conclusion of this process.”

Assistant coach Seb Hines will step in as interim head coach.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that the investigation is looking into “alleged retaliation in violation of the NWSL Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination, Harassment, and Bullying.”

The report also said the NWSL has frozen the Orlando roster and won’t allow players to be traded or waived at this time.

Cromwell, 51, was hired in December to coach the Pride after eight years of coaching at UCLA and 13 at UCF. She played for the U.S. women’s national team from 1991-98 and won a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Pride will face the Chicago Red Stars on the road on Sunday. The Pride (2-3-2, 8 points) are in ninth place in the 12-team NWSL.

–Field Level Media