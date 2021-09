Jun 1, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard E’Twaun Moore (55) against the Los Angeles Lakers during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic signed free agent guard E’Twaun Moore to a one-year deal worth $2.6 million, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The 32-year-old is expected to provide some veteran experience to the young Magic backcourt.

This will be Moore’s second stint in Orlando, having played with the Magic from 2012-14.

Moore averaged 4.9 points in 27 games last season for Phoenix. He started one game. For his career, Moore averages 7.9 points per game in 598 contests (191 starts).

