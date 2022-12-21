Orlando Magic could join large pack of sellers at NBA trade deadline

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic may have the leading NBA Rookie of the Year candidate, but even Paolo Banchero can’t turn this franchise around in one season. The reality is the Magic haven’t been to the postseason since 2019-20 and haven’t been able to win more than 22 games in each of their past three seasons.

In fact, after 32 games, the Magic have their best win percentage since their last playoff appearance at .344, but that is still well below the mark needed to reach the play-in tournament.

While the Magic are slowly improving, chances are that growth won’t be enough this season.

As a result of their continuous struggles, the Magic could reportedly join the pack of teams with one eye on the 2023 NBA Draft class, which features Victor Wembanyama, a basketball prodigy who stands 7-foot-2.

Mo Bamba, several others could be made available by Orlando Magic

According to Yahoo’s Jake Fischer, multiple players on the Magic have garnered trade interest around the league, and they have some intriguing pieces.

At the top of the list is the sixth overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft, Mo Bamba. He’s likely their most valuable trade chip that may actually be available coming out of Orlando. Bamba is a legit 7-footer who provides solid rim protection, has some outside shooting touch, and is at least an above-average rebounder. He’s still just 24 but has become a backup with Bol Bol’s career finally taking off.

Another player who has long been mentioned in NBA trade rumors is sharpshooter Terrence Ross, who Fischer links to the Los Angeles Lakers while mentioning the New York Knicks have been linked in the past as well. At 31, Ross has no future on the Magic roster, yet plenty of teams could use his outside shooting, as he shoots 36.6% from distance. Perhaps the biggest reason he’s still on the roster is due to the Magic requesting a first-round pick, which is too rich.

Two other Magic players who could be on the move include Gary Harris and the 24th pick from the 2020 NBA Draft, R.J. Hampton, who had his fourth-year player option declined by Orlando. Neither player would bring back much in a trade, but teams are always interested in gambling on former first-round picks, which could be the case for Hampton.

