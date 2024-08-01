Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets linked to trade for gifted young scorer that recently hit NBA trade block

Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

An NBA insider believes the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets are the likely top contenders for a talented young scorer who recently hit the trade block.

The Magic and Nets entered the offseason in very different places. Orlando reached the playoffs for the first time in four years. And had a solid showing in a seven-round battle against the Cavaliers. As for the Nets, they struggled in year one of what is expected to be another long rebuild for the franchise.

Orlando made some roster progress by adding veteran swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this summer. While the Nets furthered their rebuild by trading top star Mikal Bridges to the Knicks for a boatload of first-round draft picks. Yet, despite the organizations heading in very different directions, one league insider believes they could be targeting a trade for the same player.

Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets top contenders in Anfernee Simons market?

On Tuesday, Clutch Points NBA insider Brett Siegel claimed that the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets “make sense” as likely landing spots in the new Anfernee Simons trade market. News broke this week that the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to move the gifted guard. They also are looking to trade forward Jerami Grant.

Anfernee Simons stats (2023-24): 22.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 4.5 APG, 39% 3PT

Simons has evolved into one of the top scorers in Portland. He led the team in scoring this past season following Damian Lillard’s departure. However, rumors are that the organization wants to instead focus on Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe as their stars of the future.

