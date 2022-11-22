Orlando City signs free agent midfielder Felipe Martins

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC signed free agent midfielder Felipe Martins to a one-year deal Tuesday with an option for 2024.

Martins, 32, played for Austin FC this past season.

“Felipe is a player that we have watched and respected for a while. As an 11-year veteran of our league, he will bring needed and valuable depth, as well as important experience from his time in both MLS and at international clubs,” Orlando City general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a news release.

Martins spent four seasons with Montreal before joining the New York Red Bulls (2015-18). He also spent time with the Vancouver Whitecaps (2018-19) and D.C. United (2019-21). Throughout his MLS career, he won the Canadian Championship with Montreal in both 2013 and 2014, as well as the 2015 Supporters’ Shield with the Red Bulls.

A Brazil native, Martins has appeared in 454 professional matches across all competitions, scoring 44 goals and providing 39 assists throughout his career.

