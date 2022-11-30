Orlando City sign goalie Adam Grinwis through 2023

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC signed goalkeeper Adam Grinwis to a one-year contract through 2023 on Wednesday.

He started five MLS matches for the Lions in 2018 and two more in 2021, posting one shutout and 18 saves.

“We are very happy to have Adam continue as part of our project here in Orlando,” said general manager Luiz Muzzi. “He is an important piece for us both on the field and in the locker room and we look forward to having him back in 2023.”

Grinwis, 30, also had a memorable appearance in the 2019 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, when he made the game-winning save from the penalty spot to beat New York City FC. That sent Orlando City to the final four of the event for the first time in franchise history.

–Field Level Media