Orlando City looking to spoil Fire’s home opener

Orlando City SC hit the road for the first time this season on Saturday when they visit Chicago Fire FC.

The Lions (1-0-0, 3 points) tied a club record with five road victories last season, although they dropped a 3-1 decision in Chicago on July 7.

“We want to be that group (that wins on the road),” Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja said. “If we want to win things, we have to be strong in our away games. It’s going to be a difference maker, the team who can win at home and away in the same manner. Bringing home points from Chicago would be fantastic.”

The Lions would go a long way in doing so against the Fire (0-0-1, 1 point) if they keep Kacper Przybylko under wraps. The former Philadelphia Union striker has six goals in five career matches versus Orlando City, including three last season.

While Przybylko has played against the Fire in Chicago, the 28-year-old admitted this week that he’s relishing the opportunity to play as a member of the team in front of the fans.

“I’m so excited. I can’t wait for it. I’m really looking forward,” Przybylko said. “It’s such a great atmosphere (in the city) and among the team.”

Przybylko made his presence known in the season opener last week, as his feed found Stanislav Ivanov for the game’s best scoring chance. Ivanov, however, hit the post in the 32nd minute and Chicago ultimately settled for a scoreless draw at Inter Miami CF in Ezra Hendrickson’s debut as manager.

Stumbling out of the blocks is nothing new for the Fire, who are 0-8-5 in their last 13 season openers.

That is not the case for Orlando City, however. The Lions have secured at least a point in all seven of their season openers (2-0-5) following their 2-0 win over CF Montreal on Sunday.

Benji Michel, who joined Alexandre Pato in scoring versus Montreal, netted the lone goal last season as Orlando City recorded a 1-0 victory at home over Chicago on Aug. 21.

Mauricio Pereyra set up Michel’s tally on Sunday for his 24th assist with the club, two shy of former Lions captain Nani for the franchise lead.

–Field Level Media