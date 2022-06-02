Orlando City GK Mason Stajduhar signs extension

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando City SC signed goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar to a contract extension on Thursday.

The extension runs from January 2023 through the 2025 season and includes a club option for 2026.

Stajduhar, 24, has made 10 appearances across all competitions to date with Orlando City.

“Mason is someone who has always given his very best day in and day out and we’re incredibly excited to get him signed to this new deal,” Orlando City executive vice president of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzzi said in a release.

“His talent, unwavering dedication and commitment to improving everyday is something that we absolutely love and it’s just one of the many reasons that we wanted to keep Mason in Orlando for the foreseeable future.”

Stajduhar has made three starts so far in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Lions will face Nashville SC in the quarterfinals of the competition on June 29.

–Field Level Media