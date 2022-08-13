Orlando City edge Red Bulls to end winless run

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Facundo Torres scored early in the first half as Orlando City broke a pair of winless skids by holding on for a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night in Harrison, N.J.

Orlando City (9-10-6, 33 points) broke a five-game winless streak by recording its first victory since beating Inter Miami on July 9. Orlando City also broke a six-game road winless skid by earning its first victory away from home since May 14.

New York (10-8-7, 37 points) lost its third straight home game and dropped to 1-3-2 in its past six games overall. The Red Bulls haven’t won at home since defeating Sporting Kansas City on July 3.

Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese made one save for his eighth shutout of the season. New York’s Carlos Coronel wasn’t credited with a save.

In the 17th minute, Torres scored on Orlando City’s first shot moments after his teammates capitalized on a defensive miscue by New York.

After New York’s Kyle Duncan mistimed his jump in an attempt to head the ball away near midfield, Junior Urso connected with Torres. Torres slipped by Duncan and Sean Nealis and beat Coronel with a left-footed shot from a sharp angle that sailed into the bottom left corner.

It was the fifth MLS goal for the first-year midfielder who also scored in Orlando City’s 5-1 home win over New York in the U.S. Open Cup on July 27.

The Red Bulls had ample chances late in the first half. Aaron Long’s header off a corner kick was blocked in the 35th, and three minutes later, Lewis Morgan’s left-foot shot sailed slightly high over the crossbar. Right before halftime, Orlando nearly conceded an own goal, but the kick by Kyle Smith sailed slightly to the left.

New York attempted to tie the game in the 48th minute, but Frankie Amaya’s right-footed shot was easily stopped. Three minutes later, New York’s Patryk Klimala missed the net, and in the 58th Amaya also missed the net from outside the box.

New York’s final chance occurred in the waning moments of stoppage time, but Cristian Casseres Jr. missed the net on a free kick from about 4 yards out.

