Orlando City defender Robin Jansson out after foot surgery

Orlando City defender Robin Jansson underwent foot surgery, the team announced Saturday, and he will not be available for the playoffs if the team advances.

Jansson, 30, was in his fourth season with Orlando City. The native of Sweden had a goal and an assist in 22 games (all starts) this season. He has six career MLS goals with two assists in 100 regular-season games (98 starts).

The surgery was performed in Orlando to help relieve a stress fracture of the right navicular bone. Recovery time is projected to be 12-15 weeks.

Orlando City plays host to the Columbus Crew in the regular-season finale Sunday needing a victory to advance to the MLS Cup playoffs.

