Orlando City SC announced Thursday that defender Antonio Carlos will be sidelined 3-to-4 months with an injured left hamstring.

The team said the injury will not require surgery at this time.

The 29-year-old Brazilian started the first six games this season for Orlando City (2-2-2, 8 points).

He has three goals and one assist in 55 matches (52 starts) since joining the MLS club in 2020.

