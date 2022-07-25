Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to holdout from Kansas City Chiefs training camp

It’s been long expected that Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. wouldn’t join the rest of his Kansas City Chiefs team for the start of training camp on July 26.

Fresh off declining a lucrative long-term contract from Kansas City, that’s exactly what has come to fruition.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Brown has indeed decided to hold out from the start of training camp. Set to play under the $16.6 million franchise tag in 2022, the three-time Pro Bowler has yet to sign said tender. He can’t report to camp until the tender is signed.

It’s also important to note that the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions came and went earlier this month. Brown will either be forced to play under the tag or receive significant fines for sitting out.

Open question whether Orlando Brown Jr. will play Week 1

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

“If there’s no long-term deal, I’m not expecting Brown for the start of training camp or really any time during training camp, that is my understanding. Even Week 1 is in question.” Previous report from Mike Garafolo on Orlando Brown Jr. situation

Now that Brown is officially set to be a holdout, the question becomes when he might report. To say that the 26-year-old left tackle is important to the Chiefs’ success would be an understatement.

Orlando Brown stats PFF (2022): 765 pass-block snaps, 36 pressures surrendered, 12 QB hits allowed, four sacks, seven penalties

Star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows just how important Brown’s presence is. Kansas City overhauled its offensive ahead of last season after Mahomes was destroyed in its Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown’s absence is not lost on Mahomes.

“Obviously, we wanted to get the deal done. I’m sure he wanted to get the deal done, everything like that. But at the end of the day, we’re gonna go out there and play football and I’m excited for him to be here and be a part of the team again.” Patrick Mahomes on Orlando Brown contract situation

Kansas City offered Brown a six-year, $139 million extension ahead of the deadline. That $23.2 million average annual salary would’ve made him the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL on a per-year basis.

At issue here were the guarantees embedded in said offer. Kansas City attached a sixth year at $40 million, none of which would have been guaranteed. That essentially made its offer $91 million over five years.

Heading into the start of training camp, the Chiefs are said to be frustrated over the entire situation. Obviously, Brown and his camp are, too.

This warrants monitoring as Kansas City embarks on a 2022 season in which it has clear championship aspirations.